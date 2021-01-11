Protestors storming the nation’s Capitol was an assault on democracy, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said.
The Democrat from Oregon shared his thoughts at a virtual town hall Monday.
“My quick comment is that my standard is violence is always unacceptable,” Wyden told residents of Gilliam, Grant, Sherman and Wheeler counties. “That means it’s unacceptable in Washington, D.C., it’s unacceptable in my hometown of Portland, it’s unacceptable in Salem and it’s unacceptable wherever you are on the political spectrum.”
Wyden said, no matter the view on an issue, there are opportunities to have peaceful discussions, even when people disagree with each other.
“The Oregon way is to have peaceful discussions, and the First Amendment is about peaceful protest,” Wyden said.
In light of the events in D.C. and violent protests in Oregon, John Day resident Beth Spell asked Wyden if elected officials who stray from their oath to office, which she said pledges their allegiance to the law, should be censored or removed from office for noncompliance to their oath.
Wyden said no elected official is above the law, and a number of elected officials who thought they were have faced consequences.
He added it is vital for citizens to believe they are safe in public buildings where they go to seek redress for their concerns.
Grant County resident Didgette McCracken, the Open Campus coordinator at Oregon State University Extension, said broadband has become more and more important, especially in rural areas.
“We’re in a time where internet access isn’t an amenity anymore,” McCracken said. “It’s a basic need.”
Wyden said he wants people to know he will make sure broadband and internet connection are a part of every infrastructure debate. He said the latest package includes provisions for Oregonians such as funding for broadband in rural areas, $3.2 billion for free or low-cost broadband services for people of modest incomes. This would help provide $50 a month to low-income families to help pay for internet services, which Wyden wrote into the package.
“That’s the new money coming on affordability...” Wyden said. “And then we go to the debate coming up on infrastructure, and I’m not going to let an infrastructure package go forward without including broadband.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.