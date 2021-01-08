U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced he will have his first set of online town halls for the new year.
Wyden's conference with Gilliam, Grant, Sherman and Wheeler counties, is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. To watch the event go to www.facebook.com/events/211606350622237.
People interested in submitting a question for the virtual town hall can go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCXIX5k5CgPAjFrQEhk9vAUm0PutCdpz4FFEEWhkIGlJjP0Q/viewform?gxids=7628.
“With the start of a new year, a new Senate and a new administration, I am eager to continue the conversations with Oregonians to hear firsthand about their views and priorities,” Wyden said in his release. “While the coronavirus public health crisis puts in-person town halls on a temporary hold, these first virtual town halls of 2021 channel the best of the ‘Oregon Way’ to figure out solutions that allow these civil conversations to continue.”
The town hall will be hosted by the Town Hall Project.
