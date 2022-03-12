WASHINGTON — Meeting with Grant County constituents via videoconference, Sen. Ron Wyden fielded questions on a variety of topics during an hourlong virtual town hall meeting on Saturday, March 12.
Speaking from his office in the nation’s capital, the Oregon Democrat began by honoring two Grant County public health officials. Wyden presented American flags to Jessica Winegar, Grant County Health Department clinic manager, and Kimberly Lindsay, the Health Department’s administrator and executive director of Community Counseling Solutions, and thanked them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You all are so lucky to have Jessica and Kimberly on the front lines on health care,” Wyden told the audience. “Those two really are health care heroes, in every sense of the word.”
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher opened the questions from the audience by asking about additional federal funding for timber-dependent counties.
Wyden, who is running for reelection, started by noting that the Secure Rural Schools Act and the payment in lieu of taxes program, both of which he helped create, had brought $3.5 billion in federal money to the state.
He added that a bill to create an additional path for federal funding to rural counties like Grant was moving through Congress.
“We’re out of the Senate and we’re working to get it through the House and over the finish line,” he said.
Genevieve Perdue of the Blue Mountain Land Trust asked about Wyden’s priorities for preserving agricultural lands, and the senator turned the conversation toward forest management and wildfire prevention.
Wyden said he had met with Forest Service Chief Randy Moore to express his support for another long-term stewardship contract on the Malheur National Forest. Wyden helped broker the original 10-year stewardship contract, which he said provided a stable supply of logs for the Malheur Lumber mill in John Day while advancing environmental goals.
Mark Webb, executive director of Blue Mountains Forest Partners, got emotional talking about the stewardship deal.
“I’ll probably start crying,” he said, “because it seems you really saved the timber industry in Grant County, and I can’t thank you enough for that.”
Webb also asked about economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and potential action to address what he called price manipulation by large meatpacking companies. Wyden said he was working on both issues.
First, he said, there would be a bipartisan vote in Congress next week to pass tough trade sanctions against Russia.
“What Russia has done with their inhumane conduct (in Ukraine) is they have forfeited their ability to get the benefits of the international trading system,” Wyden said.
He also said there was a bipartisan bill in the works to promote fair competition in the meatpacking industry, which is dominated by a handful of large companies.
“I think there are some very troubling signals coming out of there in terms of anticompetitive practices,” he said.
Wyden answered questions on a number of other issues as well, including:
• Medicare coverage for telehealth: “I want to get it expanded.”
• Accurate country-of-origin labeling for meat: “I’m very much for it.”
• Old-growth logging on public lands: “Responsible logging and responsible land management translates to strong local economies and fits Oregon values.”
• Health care: Medicare should be allowed to negotiate for lower drug prices. “Everybody negotiates, but not Medicare.”
• Moving Oregon’s border: He’s against it. “I just feel so strongly that we’re all stronger when we are together. Oregon just got a sixth congressional district. Shoot, folks, why would we want to give up our influence in Congress?”
• Creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine: He thinks it could lead to a broader conflict. “I am very, very cautious about that kind of prospect. … I think these economic sanctions, coupled with assistance to the Ukrainians, have really helped so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.