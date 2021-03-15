U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden locked up aid money for Grant County and others with similar economies tied to timber and natural resource on federal lands.
The COVID-19 stimulus bill includes a two-year county and tribal payment program that would award $2 billion in flexible funding for counties with federal lands and declining revenues due to federal policies.
“It will be a big boost to our county and all of our communities,” Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said in an email Tuesday.
The payments — for the time being — would replace the Secure Rural Schools Act payments for 2022 and 2023.
The Secure Rural Schools Act funneled federal dollars to timber-dependent counties in the West to pay for local services, including infrastructure and fire prevention programs, to replace former profits from timber sales on federal lands.
The law, which Wyden sponsored, was intended to be a six-year program but was reauthorized seven times.
The program expired earlier this year, and counties will receive their final authorized payment later this year.
Wyden told the Eagle March 10 that, over the next two years, he and a bipartisan group of senators will continue to work on getting SRS reauthorized.
The new payment program is fundamentally different from the previous one. In addition to allocating tribal governments annual payments of $250 million over two years for the first time, the law changes the formula for allocating the money and which counties benefit the most.
Lawmakers passed SRS in 2000, after timber sales plummeted in the 1990s.
Each year, the program awards counties federal dollars using a formula based on a county’s share of timber profits from the 1980s and early 1990s.
Over time, this led states with higher concentrations of national forests and public lands to get the lion’s share of the funds.
Congressional research indicates that Oregon received a fifth of the total SRS payments in 2019.
Under the new program, the funds would be based on a county’s level of poverty, unemployment rates, property value and other economic indicators.
The program calls for the Treasury Secretary’s office to determine a specific formula for awarding payments to individual counties.
Wyden said he spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week and said “she is very much aware” the new program is something “quite different.”
He said the only the only thing Yellen will be directed to do is to make sure the rules are based off of economic need and that no money is spent on lobbying.
Wyden said the program is a “fresh approach” designed to get rural counties off of a “financial roller coaster.”
Hamsher said he would need to see the formula’s specifics and how it would affect Grant County. He said he would still like to see it based on timber receipts from the past.
“You still have the same road systems,” he said. “But you’re don’t have the money to maintain them.”
County Judge Scott Myers said Congress needs to come up with a permanent fix for timber-dependent counties.
“We are permanently harmed by it unless they permanently fix it,” Myers said. “And this isn’t a fix.”
Myers said counties would be “permanently ignored” when it comes to their relationship to the loss of tax revenue on public lands.
Wyden said the goal is to come with legislation that will have “predictability certainty and broad political support.”
In addition to SRS money, Oregon also receives Payment in Lieu of Taxes.
PILT is a federal program designed to offset property tax losses in areas with high national public land concentrations. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said Grant County received $700,000 from the program. Merkley said SRS awarded the county $3 million.
Merkley said he and Wyden have to take “extraordinary means” to keep SRS alive because Oregon is one of the few states that benefit from the program.
