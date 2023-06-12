JOHN DAY — Ron Wyden, Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, will hold a town hall meeting in Grant County this month.

The town hall will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the large meeting room at the Grant County Regional Airport, 72000 Airport Road in John Day.

