Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden during a 2019 town hall in Prairie City.

 Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a virtual town hall for Grant County constituents at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

Wyden, who is running for his fifth full term in the Senate, will discuss current issues and take questions from the audience.

The town hall will be streamed live over Facebook. To view the town hall, or to sign up to submit a question, either online or on live video, go to https://tinyurl.com/447y83t8.

