The year 2021 dawned with such promise: With a vaccine finally available, hopes were high that the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be under control. But vaccination rates stalled and the rapidly spreading delta variant pushed case counts — and fatalities — back up. Now the even more contagious omicron variant has arrived in Oregon. There was plenty of other news to report in 2021 besides COVID, of course, and the Eagle was there to cover it. Here, then, is a month-by-month recap of stories from the year just ending as we get ready for the new year to come.
JANUARY
Grant County swore in Sheriff Todd McKinley to kick off the year. McKinley, in his second bid for sheriff, unseated incumbent Glenn Palmer in November of 2020 by over 600 votes.
Having lost by just 57 votes to Palmer in 2016 — 2,208 to 2,065 — McKinley said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the margin by which he was elected Grant County’s new sheriff.
A longtime Grant County resident, McKinley took over the office where he began his policing career.
He was a reserve in the Grant County Sheriff’s Office under Palmer’s predecessor, Fred Reusser, in 1998 and got hired on as a full-time deputy in 2001, working alongside Palmer until 2015 and serving as undersheriff for a time.
Over the years, the relationship soured, and McKinley took the helm of the Parole and Probation Department in 2015.
He said he appreciated the voter turnout in last year’s election.
“It was great to see Grant County show up,” he said. “This is the people’s office.”
The county also swore in a new Circuit Court judge, Rob Raschio.
Later in the month, after reappointing 20 incumbents to various boards and committees, County Court members considered replacing a Budget Committee member who voted against increasing county commissioner salaries in the 2020 budget cycle.
The County Court members asked two-year incumbent committee member Bob Quinton to reapply for his seat as they considered another applicant, Prairie City Public Works Director Chris Camarena.
County Judge Scott Myers warned the commissioners that appointing Camarena could create a direct conflict of interest because County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, who is also Prairie City’s mayor, is Camarena’s immediate supervisor.
Quinton said he believed that Hamsher and Palmer wanted him off the committee because he and the other two at-large committee members opposed increasing the number of hours the county paid them for.
Hamsher and Palmer both said that was not why they considered Camarena for the position.
“When you get appointed to a committee or board, it’s not a lifetime appointment,” Hamsher said after a County Court session.
Palmer said at the time that someone he did not name went to the courthouse to apply for the Budget Committee and was told they could not.
“If you’re a taxpaying citizen in this county and there’s an opening on a board, you should have the right to apply for it, just like everybody else,” he said. “And if nobody applies for it, we’ll look at the reappointment.”
For his part, Camarena said he did not know Quinton had been on the Budget Committee and that he contacted the county because he thought the committee had an open seat.
Camarena said he was unaware of the commissioners’ request for a pay increase and would recuse himself if any potential conflict of interest came up, including the commissioners’ pay.
On Jan. 13, the court members voted unanimously to reappoint Quinton.
FEBRUARY
County Court members and local health officials challenged the state’s decision to place the county into the heightened COVID-19 risk level requiring local businesses to enact more significant restrictions because of an Oregon Health Authority data reporting error.
Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said the state incorrectly reported a backlog of 31 positive COVID-19 cases as occurring on Jan. 15. She said those cases did not happen within the two weeks that dictated the risk categories.
The state bases its risk ratings on the numbers over a two-week period. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the county reported 25 cases; from Jan. 3-16, the county reported 45 cases; and for Jan. 10-23, the county reported 25 cases.
The “moderate” risk level that the county moved into required restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limited other establishments’ capacity.
“Our concern is evident,” Lindsay and the county commissioners wrote to Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, on Jan. 27. “We do not feel that Grant County should be required to move to the medium risk level when indeed our true case count by date does not support that. ... We should not be penalized due to a data issue that is not originating on our end of the system.”
Grant Union High School’s weight and conditioning program provided an outlet for exercise and provided mental health benefits for its students amid the pandemic.
The program’s teacher, Jason Miller, said physical activity had been even more critical during the pandemic.
“I think the kids who can participate in weights and conditioning, and any vocational activity in general, can help relieve stress and get around and move,” Miller said. “It’s been huge for the mental aspect of the kids during these times.”
Later in the month, a court dismissed murder charges related to the missing couple whose house on Nans Rock Road near Mt. Vernon burned in July 2018 after it learned that Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley improperly obtained a murder confession.
Isaac Connery, 23, and his mother, Gabrielle Connery, 47, had been charged with first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of Terry and Sharon Smith.
Judge Daina Vitolins ruled that the confession by Isaac Connery obtained by Mobley could not be used at trial. The judge said state prosecutors could not prove the confession was knowing, intelligent and voluntary because of Miranda violations.
Vitolins said Mobley never asked whether Connery understood his Miranda rights — the right to remain silent and have an attorney present during questioning. After Connery invoked his right to defense counsel, she also said that Mobley continued talking to him in violation of the law.
“Once an individual invokes their right to counsel, law enforcement must scrupulously honor that request and stop questioning,” she said.
Vitolins said Mobley’s testimony at the Feb. 10 hearing was “not helpful” because he did not review the interview tapes before the hearing and often said he was unsure and would have to check the recordings on the witness stand. She also said a face mask blocked the camera in one of the recordings, and a bag of chips blocked the view in another.
Without the confession, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a press release that the state had only “limited circumstantial evidence that does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Isaac and Gabrielle Connery murdered the Smiths.
MARCH
In March the Eagle reported that two out of three convictions of theft and possession of a stolen vehicle against former Monument Fire Chief Roy Peterson were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The appeals court reversed the two convictions and remanded them to the lower court for resentencing. The appeals court otherwise affirmed the lower court’s ruling, including a conviction on a charge of first-degree theft.
The charges stem from Peterson’s acquisition of money and equipment for fire protection in Monument and his subsequent refusal to turn over the resources to the Monument Rural Fire District, which voters formed in November of 2012.
Later that month, the Blue Mountain Hospital District announced that it paid off its 20-year bond before its Feb. 1 due date, thus giving property owners a break on their taxes. The total amount of the bond, according to Grant County Assessor David Thunnell, was $7 million, and the hospital received $740,223.27 for the 2020-21 tax year.
Amy Kreger, hospital board chair, told the Eagle in March that the 2001 bond measure narrowly passed and caused controversy.
Kreger, a landowner and a rancher, said the tax reduction would make a big difference for the county’s taxpayers.
A request for peanut butter turned into a 15,000-pound food donation to the Grant County Food Bank. Grant County resident George Sintay, who recognized peanut butter was becoming an expensive item for the food bank to get, called The Church of Latter-Day Saints in La Grande to see if it could help as the church makes its own peanut butter in Texas.
George Chadwick, leader of the Mormon Church’s operations in Northeast Oregon, found that Grant County’s food bank was in need of a boost and helped get the county’s donation.
The state agreed to settle a Grant County-based lawsuit aimed at halting coronavirus relief money for Black Oregonians.
Great Northern Resources, a John Day logging company that listed Tad Houpt and Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer as agents, filed a lawsuit alleging race-based discrimination after being denied funding from the coronavirus relief fund set up to help Black-owned businesses.
Under the settlement terms, Great Northern received $45,000, plus up to $186,000 in fees for its attorneys.
Palmer told the Eagle in December of 2020 that he was not involved in the lawsuit, while Houpt declined to comment.
APRIL
State health officials reported that three COVID-19-related deaths were linked to an outbreak at a Prairie City nursing home, Blue Mountain Care Center.
Oregon Health Authority’s data showed that 31 cases were associated with the outbreak.
The county’s public health administrator, Kimberly Lindsay, noted that the total number of cases and deaths in the outbreak included some involving people outside the facility.
Rebekah Rand, Blue Mountain Health District’s director of emergency services, and Lori Lane, health information manager, said there was no way to determine how the virus entered the care center.
Amid reports that care center employees had flouted coronavirus guidelines, Derek Daly, the CEO of BMHD, told the Eagle that he hoped staff members were following them but could not mandate what they do off the clock.
As COVID cases continued to soar, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Grant County had the highest rate of infections per capita in Oregon and the worst vaccination rate in the state. The county’s infection rate was 625 per 100,000 people, while the vaccination rate was 17.4%.
Later in the month, the county got some excellent news when Monument graduate Skye Fitzgerald, a filmmaker, earned his second Oscar nomination for his latest documentary, “Hunger Ward.”
To end the month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported a 9.5% increase in wolves statewide, with 10 in Grant County, up from seven the previous year.
John Day ODFW district biologist Ryan Torland told the Eagle that the agency did not believe that this was the total number of wolves in the county. Instead, it was what they considered a minimum population.
MAY
Tensions flared over COVID-19 — and so did misinformation. After Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders designating an “extreme risk” and banning indoor dining at restaurants in 15 counties, including Grant, to slow a spike in COVID-19 infections, several residents urged Grant County leaders to publicly proclaim the county would not comply with the restrictions.
Despite echoing many of the valid opinions expressed in a letter signed by County Court members that went to the governor, many of the arguments made in the county relied on misinformation.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer incorrectly cited a Stanford University study stating masks were detrimental to long-term health.
However, according to Stanford’s senior manager of media relations, Lisa Kim, the study’s author, Baruch Vainshelboim, had no affiliation with the university when the journal Medical Hypothesis published the article.
“Stanford Medicine strongly supports the use of face masks to control the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
She said Vainshelboim was a one-term, one-year visiting scholar in 2016 for “matters unrelated” to the 2020 article about face masks.
Palmer, a registered nurse, said the study looked like others he sees in medical journals he reads to stay current with changes in medicine.
“Maybe I should have done a little more homework,” he said. “But I’ll own what I did.”
Palmer issued an apology to Myers, Hamsher and Grant County’s residents for quoting the debunked study.
Still, as a “health care advocate,” Palmer said he does not believe masks are the answer to curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Jeremy Kamil, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, disagreed with Palmer’s assertion.
“The preponderance of public health data is overwhelmingly in favor of how efficacious masks are at preventing the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses,” he said.
Two hundred people attended a town hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds on May 12 to express their frustrations with statewide lockdown measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Dubbed a “nonpartisan effort,” the event organizers stated in a mailer their goal was to let the county’s elected officials know where the community stood on Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 mandates.
Almost unanimously, the crowd voted for Grant County’s commissioners to adopt Baker City’s Resolution No. 3881, which calls for the declaration of an economic, mental health and crime crisis due to the governor’s COVID-19-related lockdowns and state of emergency.
In his view, organizer Bill Newman said the resolution does not have enough teeth, but will carry more weight as an official position.
“From the bottom of my heart,” he said, “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
A few weeks later, organizers with Community Counseling Solutions and other county agencies abandoned a plan to buy a hotel and convert it into transitional housing after an emotional — and at times hostile — public meeting in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, where those in attendance voted down the project 75-50.
JUNE
A Mt. Vernon man on pretrial release for sex crime charges was sent back to jail in June and charged with 20 new sex-related charges stemming from incidents that occurred between 2015 and 2020.
Brogan McKrola, 22, faces a lengthy prison term if convicted on all of the new Measure 11 charges, which carry a minimum sentence of at least six years with no possibility for any sentence reduction.
In November, McKrola’s plea hearing was rescheduled to Jan. 24.
Roughly 1,500 people turned out to commemorate the 100th year of Grant County’s ‘62 Days Celebration, marking the discovery of gold in Canyon Creek in 1862.
Colby Farrell of the Whiskey Gulch Gang, which organizes the event, said at the time that it looked like it would be the county’s first social gathering with eased COVID restrictions.
“This is really important that it could be the kickoff event in getting back to normal,” he said. “It’s a chance to get together finally after all this time and get back to being a community.”
JULY
Grant County entered July in the grip of one of the worst droughts on record. The dry conditions prompted Gov. Kate Brown to issue an emergency drought declaration. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, it was the driest year in 127 years, with 2 to 2½ inches less rain the average.
Nearly two-thirds of the county at that point was experiencing extreme drought conditions. Pastures were brown and barren, hay yields were low, and producers were selling off cattle to avoid the high cost of supplemental feed and forage.
Shaun Robertson, president of the Grant County Farm Bureau, told the Eagle that every rancher he talked to told him conditions were the worst they’d ever seen.
On July 13, the John Day City Council voted unanimously to overturn the city’s ban on retail marijuana sales. The repeal paved the way for more grow sites and dispensaries in town, but there are still restrictions on where such operations can go. A city ordinance prohibits a dispensary or grow site within 1,000 feet of an educational facility, library, park, youth facility or other dispensary.
By year’s end there still were no dispensaries operating within the city limits, although two cannabis retailers — Rocky Mountain Dispensary and Burnt River Farms — had announced plans to set up shop in town.
AUGUST
Local control emerged as a major issue for Grant County residents in August after Gov. Kate Brown reversed course on her June 30 executive order handing over public health decisions to counties amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
As the rapidly spreading delta variant sent COVID case counts soaring, the governor issued a flurry of new executive orders mandating masks in K-12 schools, inside state buildings and, finally, in all public indoor spaces in the state. Those moves quickly drew fire from Grant County leaders.
Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor said his district, like others around the state, had been working on a plan to return to in-person learning in the fall when the state took decision-making power away from local schools. Uptmor said local education leaders were in a better position to decide how to conduct classes safely than state officials in Salem.
Parents railed against the mandate at an Aug. 3 school board meeting, with some saying they would pull their kids out of school if masks were required. Casey Hallgarth, superintendent of the Prairie City School District, also expressed his dismay at the loss of local control over COVID safety measures in schools.
The Grant County commissioners wrote a letter to the governor asking her to return control of masking decisions to local school districts, although County Judge Scott Myers also noted during a County Court session that the county didn’t have the power to simply take that control from the state.
On Aug. 4, the Grant County Court held its first meeting to talk about a plan to make a number of rural Oregon counties part of Idaho. A county ballot measure that passed with just over 60% of the vote in the May election requires the county commissioners to meet three times a year “to discuss whether it is in the best interest of Grant County to promote the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho border.”
In a special election on Aug. 17, a proposed property tax levy to help fund the John Day Police Department went down in flames due to low voter turnout. The measure actually drew more yes votes (284) than no votes (169), but it fell short of the special election’s double majority requirement because fewer than half the city’s registered voters cast a ballot, so the result didn’t count.
SEPTEMBER
An effort to recall County Judge Scott Myers fizzled after it failed to garner enough petition signatures to make the ballot. Josh Walker of Seneca filed a prospective recall petition with the Secretary of State’s Office in June, accusing Myers of everything from “financial mismanagement” to “refusal to collaborate.” The petition would have needed 578 valid signatures from registered Grant County voters to qualify for the ballot, but no signature sheets were turned in by the Sept. 8 deadline.
A push to end cooperative sports agreements between the Grant School District and out-of-district schools came to naught after the Grant School Board was deluged by opposition to the move.
The board had appeared poised to do away with the agreements after receiving an Aug. 18 letter from Grant Union High School’s volleyball, basketball, wrestling, track and cross country coaches urging them to end the co-ops amid a flurry of students leaving the district, with most of them going to Prairie City.
But after parents and students pushed back with passionate testimony in support of sports co-ops, the school board wound up expanding the program, voting unanimously to allow a cooperative agreement with Prairie City for baseball in 2022.
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District announced plans to put a bond measure on the ballot next year to help fund construction of a new aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day. Plans for the $6 million project call for a six-lane, 25-yard competitive pool with an 8,000-square-foot building to house a lobby, offices and locker rooms.
The city has received a $2 million state grant to go toward the project, meaning the bond measure would look to raise roughly $4 million. District officials say they’re hoping to have the ballot measure ready in time for the May election, but the November election is also a possibility.
Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer announced his campaign to unseat Oregon’s senior senator. Palmer, in his first term on the Grant County Court, is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ron Wyden, which is up for election next year.
In an interview, Palmer told the Eagle that, if elected, he would work closely with local officials and push for stronger measures to prevent catastrophic wildfires, tighter immigration controls, and more effective mental health and addiction treatment programs.
OCTOBER
One of the biggest bombshells of the year dropped on Oct. 12, when the John Day City Council voted unanimously to suspend the city’s police department.
It wasn’t a complete surprise, of course: The city had been struggling for years to fund the department, whose annual budget is bigger than the city’s entire property tax base, and a proposed levy to help pay for policing failed at the ballot box in August.
Still, the end came sooner than expected: The council had talked about keeping it afloat till the end of the year while it waited to hear whether the city would receive a $375,000 federal grant. But when the grant announcement was delayed, the council voted to pull the plug, and the city’s two remaining police officers stopped taking 911 calls by Oct. 14.
That put the burden of providing law enforcement in John Day squarely on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which had just four officers to cover the entire county, and touched off a tug-of-war between city and county leaders over law enforcement funding.
The city proposed a fund exchange: It would give the county $300,000 a year for three years to help pay for law enforcement in exchange for an equal amount from the county road fund to pay for street improvements in John Day. To date there has been no formal response from the county.
Acting on an ethics complaint filed by the Blue Mountain Eagle, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission decided on Oct. 22 to launch an investigation into whether the Grant County School Board broke the law during an executive session on Aug. 19. (Board member Kelly Stokes, who did not participate in the executive session, was exempted from the inquiry.)
The newspaper took the unusual step of filing the ethics complaint after the board canceled a public meeting to discuss requirements to return to in-person schooling, including the governor’s mandate that staff be vaccinated against COVID-19, then convened a hastily called executive session “to discuss confidential information.” Based on a reporter’s observation of the proceedings, the Eagle believed the board far exceeded the legal basis it cited for the closed-door session.
State law allows journalists to attend executive sessions, from which members of the general public are excluded, but not to report on what is said unless the discussion strays from the specific parameters cited by the public body to justify the closed-door session. The ethics panel has 180 days to complete its investigation.
The Grant County Conservatives held a rally on Oct. 30 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, where about 100 people gathered listened to a dozen speakers rail against all levels of government and drum up support for conservative values and political candidates. The event served as a fund-raiser for the group’s fledgling political action committee, GCC-PAC.
Among the speakers were Paul Sweany, one of GCC-PAC’s directors; Ethan Kowing, a state trooper from John Day who was placed on leave after posting a video from his patrol car protesting COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates; Sandie Gilson and Mike McCarter, two of the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement; and Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman, a Republican candidate for governor.
NOVEMBER
November brought news of uncooperative and downright hostile behavior toward contact tracers working to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Grant County. Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay and clinic manager Jessica Winegar discussed the problem in detail at the Nov. 10 session of the Grant County Court.
Contact tracers increasingly find themselves the target of verbal tirades from people who are deliberately flouting pandemic protocols designed to protect the community from COVID-19, they told the commissioners. One contact tracer has been driven to quit by the abuse, Lindsay said, and another avoids going out in public because of high hostility levels.
November also brought word that Dayville had received enough federal funding to finish work on two major capital projects. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program awarded the city two grants totaling $170,000 to finish renovating the Dayville Community Hall, a century-old structure that residents have spent years raising money to repair.
Work on the hall includes shoring up the roof trusses, putting on a new roof, installing new electrical wiring, blowing insulation into the walls and completely rebuilding a rickety 1950s addition.
USDA Rural development also came through with $79,800 to complete the fundraising to build a new fire hall for the town’s volunteer fire department. The old one had to be torn down after a fire truck backed into it in June 2020, damaging the building beyond repair.
Both projects should be finished next year.
The county’s first Cyber Mill opened Nov. 16 inside a former restaurant in Seneca, offering free (at least for now) access to high-speed internet service. Fast, affordable internet access can be hard to come by in the town of 165, one of the more remote communities in Grant County.
The facility is the brainchild of the nonprofit Cyber Mill Grant County, which plans to open two more locations next year in Prairie City and John Day. The project is part of a larger push to extend broadband internet access throughout the county.
The Grant County Digital Network Coalition, a government consortium that includes the county and the cities of John Day and Seneca, is using a $1.8 million state grant to support Cyber Mills in its member cities and help fund Oregon Telephone Co.’s push to extend fiber optic cables from John Day to other Grant County communities.
On Nov. 18, the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced that John Day had been approved for a three-year, $375,000 grant to help pay the salaries of police officers. The only problem was that the city had suspended its police department in mid-October.
The news touched off a debate about whether the city should accept the grant and reboot its police department, even though the money would not solve the department’s long-term funding issues, or seek federal permission to transfer the money to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has been forced to assume responsibility for law enforcement services in John Day since the police department was mothballed.
DECEMBER
Like so many other cherished community traditions, the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to concerns about spreading COVID-19. But, also like many of those other gatherings, it came back in person in 2021 as restrictions were eased.
This year’s shindig brought several hundred people to the John Day Elks Lodge for a spaghetti feed and silent auction to honor Young’s memory by raising money to provide Christmas presents and simple necessities such as groceries and heating oil for elderly Grant County residents. According to preliminary figures, the 2021 edition brought in just under $50,000, a new record.
As the year drew to a close, Grant County recorded its 17th COVID-related death. The Grant County Health Department announced that the most recent fatality was a 91-year-old man who died at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day on Dec. 4 after contracting the disease.
Grant County continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in Oregon, hovering at around 50% of the adult population compared to the statewide average of about 80%.
John Morris, an outspoken critic of plans to build a new community swimming pool in John Day, filed an appeal of a conditional use permit for the project granted by the John Day Planning Commission.
Morris claims the commission was biased and prejudicial in voting to grant the permit because he was not given the same opportunity to provide testimony as the 15 people who spoke in favor of the proposed aquatic center.
In a recent interview, Morris told the Eagle he’s still not sure whether he’s for or against the new pool, but he feels the city and the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District “have not been up front with the public” about financial details of the $6 million project.
