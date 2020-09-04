Five young men face a variety of charges related to a string of thefts — including 14 chainsaws and 12 firearms — over the last year in Grant County.
The thefts began Sept. 14, 2019, and continued until June 26, according to multiple indictments filed Aug. 19 in Grant County Circuit Court by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter. At least 38 victims were reported in the indictments, listing a variety of items including chainsaws, guns, binoculars, backpacks, wallets, tools and supplies stolen from vehicles and homes.
Tanner E. Walczyk, born in 1999, of Mt. Vernon is charged with 30 counts of criminal conspiracy, 22 counts of first-degree theft, 12 counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, three counts of second-degree burglary, 18 counts of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, nine counts of second-degree trespassing, five counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree mischief and two counts of menacing that span from September 2019 to June 2020, according to the Aug. 19 indictments.
Walczyk was also charged in Umatilla County, separate from the string of thefts in Grant County, for a count of second-degree robbery, a count of second-degree assault, a count of third-degree assault and a count of third-degree attempted assault, according to a Feb. 14 indictment in Umatilla County.
Austin J. Catron, 18, of John Day is charged with 20 counts of criminal conspiracy, 15 counts of first-degree theft, 13 counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, four counts of second-degree burglary, six counts of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 11 counts of second-degree trespassing, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree mischief that span from September 2019 to June 2020, according to the Aug. 19 indictments.
Clayton W. Ellis, born in 1998, of Prairie City is charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, three counts of second-degree trespassing, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree criminal mischief allegedly committed on Feb. 12, according to an Aug. 19 indictment.
Jonas C. Waiteof Pilot Rock is charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of second-degree theft and one count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle allegedly committed Sept. 27, 2019, according to an Aug. 19 indictment.
Cody R. Combs, born in 2000, of Prairie City is charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of second-degree theft and one count of second-degree criminal trespass allegedly committed on Dec. 21, 2019, according to an Aug. 19 indictment.
A juvenile was also listed as a co-conspirator on one of the indictments.
District Attorney Jim Carpenter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a previous press release about the thefts on July 1, Carpenter said Grant County has experienced an uptick in thefts, including the thefts of chainsaws, firearms, tools and other equipment.
Carpenter encouraged residents to lock their cars and homes, not leave valuables in plain sight and be vigilant in watching out for themselves and their neighbors.
