The Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
Youth Livestock Auction Committee to meet Sept. 29
- Blue Mountain Eagle
