The Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction netted upwards of $500,000, more than $200,000 than last year.

Shannon Springer, Grant County Auction Committee treasurer, said while she does not know if this year's number broke a record, she said this was the most money the auction has brought in since she has been on the committee.

Scott Officer, who awards a student in 4-H or FFA with the Delly Officer Memorial for courtesy and sportsmanship, presented the award to Parker Manitsas. Officer said Manitsas was nominated three times for the honor.

Officer said a three-person panel interviews each nominee. Typically, he said it is a four-person panel, but this year it was three. The winner is usually presented with a pocket knife and a trophy with a hunter safety message, but he could not order it this year. So Manitsas was presented with the award.

Officer said the award is in memory of his "brother and best friend" Delly, who was accidentally shot by a hunter in 1984.

Springer shared a summary of the number of animals sold and the total dollar amount the auction brought in.

2016: 106 animals, $170,010.30

2017: 122, $198,895.56

2018: 115, $220,204.40

2019: 118, $277,564.50

2020: 114, $302,623.50

2021: 126, $505,545.00

Market steers

Wyatt Suchorski, Grant Union High School FFA, grand champion steer

Monel Anderson, Izee Livestock club, reserve grand champion steer

Weston Suchorski, Izee Livestock club, champion

Kingdon Kirby, Izee Livestock club, champion

Beau VanCleave, Juniper Ridge, champion

Evangeline Schultz, Northfork CC, reserve

Rowdy Wilson, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Carson Weaver, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Bret Burril, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon

Wyatt Lemons, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon

Talon VanCleave, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Raney Anderson, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Tate Waddel, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon

Bethany Wilburn, Northfork CC, blue ribbon

Nick Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Bridger Walker, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Colton Lindsay, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Keira Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Cooper Ross, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon

Jacey Mickey, Grant Union High Scool FFA, blue ribbon

Emma Field, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon

Sage Browning, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Jerett Waddel, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon

Preston Boethin, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Jaycee Winegar, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Abbie Justice, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Hayden Spencer, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Gracey Kenyon, Izee Livestock, red ribbon

Market sheep

Madelyn Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, grand champion sheep

Preston Fretwell, Dayville CC, reserve grand champion sheep

Adeline Northway, Beaver Believers, champion

Olive Thunnel, Juniper Ridge, reserve champion

Kellen Fretwell, Dayville CC, reserve champion

Naomi Blood, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Hannah McKinley, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Lilly Huerta, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Aaliyah Judd, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Max Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Jonathan Leighty, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon

Audrey Walker, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Akeelah Vielma, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Reid Dole, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon

Eli Wison, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Eliza Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Katelyn Hughes, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Jillie Thunell, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Savanah Watterson, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Madilynne Cearns, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon

Samantha Choate, Northfork CC, blue ribbon

Rhynna Wyllie, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Tempest Kalin, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Sophia McKinley, Strawberry Riders, blue ribbon

Goats

Morgan Molyneux, Canyon Creek CC, grand champion goat

Dawson Jenks, Northfork CC, reserve grand champion goat

Gauge Jenks, Northfork CC, blue ribbon

Emmalyn Northway, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Sierra Jenks, Northfork CC, red ribbon

Market swine

Brooke Taynton, Canyon Creek CC, grand champion swine

Fallan Giffin, Moon Mountain Livestock, reserve grand champion swine

Gracee Hueckman, Moon Mountain Livestock, champion

Jesaka Culley, Moon Mountain Livestock, champion

Skylar McKay, Prairie City FFA, reserve champion

George Ashley, Grant Union High School FFA, reserve champion

Laken McKay, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Cayden Howard, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Sarah Clark, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Noah Spencer, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Zinny Locke, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Cooper Holly, Dayville CC, blue ribbon

Colton Lyman, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Owen Parsons, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon

Lane Clark Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Kara Hanson, Dayville CC, blue ribbon

Eric Culley, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Tatyn Harper, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Fletcher Grove, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Kahden Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Brynlie Koppel, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Madison Whitmore, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Brooklyn Kimball, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon

Macy Carter, Grant Union FFA, blue ribbon

Eliza Ashley, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Emmie Saul, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Karlie Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Haven Giffin, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Trevor Sasser, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon

Treyton Brown, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon

Zooey Rookstool, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Hannah Wall, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Paige Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Tymber Moore, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Riddick Hutchison, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon

Mayley Saul, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Cowen Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Elias Starbuck, Northfork CC, blue ribbon

Reece Jacobs, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Abbey Pfefferkorn, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon

Sierra May, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Garret Ashley, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon

Jenna Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon

Ava Brown, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

Brooklyn Grassl, Northfork CC, blue ribbon

Paige Galbreath, Izee Livestock, red ribbon

Allyson Moore, Izee Livestock, red ribbon

Tristan Clarry, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon

Parker Manitsas, Grant Union High School FFA, red ribbon

Brooke Teel, Prairie City FFA, red ribbon

Evan Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, red ribbon

Ava Gerry, Juniper Ridge, red ribbon

Ryan Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon

Trevyn Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon

Parker Grassl, Northfork CC, red ribbon

Market turkey

Danner May, Canyon Creek CC, reserve champion turkey

Sydnie Brandon, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon

Market chicken

Morganne Wyllie, Strawberry Riders CC, grand champion chicken

Mahayla Moss, Grant County CC, reserve grand champion chicken

Payton Whitmore, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon

