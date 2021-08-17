The Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction netted upwards of $500,000, more than $200,000 than last year.
Shannon Springer, Grant County Auction Committee treasurer, said while she does not know if this year's number broke a record, she said this was the most money the auction has brought in since she has been on the committee.
Scott Officer, who awards a student in 4-H or FFA with the Delly Officer Memorial for courtesy and sportsmanship, presented the award to Parker Manitsas. Officer said Manitsas was nominated three times for the honor.
Officer said a three-person panel interviews each nominee. Typically, he said it is a four-person panel, but this year it was three. The winner is usually presented with a pocket knife and a trophy with a hunter safety message, but he could not order it this year. So Manitsas was presented with the award.
Officer said the award is in memory of his "brother and best friend" Delly, who was accidentally shot by a hunter in 1984.
Springer shared a summary of the number of animals sold and the total dollar amount the auction brought in.
2016: 106 animals, $170,010.30
2017: 122, $198,895.56
2018: 115, $220,204.40
2019: 118, $277,564.50
2020: 114, $302,623.50
2021: 126, $505,545.00
Market steers
Wyatt Suchorski, Grant Union High School FFA, grand champion steer
Monel Anderson, Izee Livestock club, reserve grand champion steer
Weston Suchorski, Izee Livestock club, champion
Kingdon Kirby, Izee Livestock club, champion
Beau VanCleave, Juniper Ridge, champion
Evangeline Schultz, Northfork CC, reserve
Rowdy Wilson, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Carson Weaver, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Bret Burril, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon
Wyatt Lemons, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon
Talon VanCleave, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Raney Anderson, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Tate Waddel, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon
Bethany Wilburn, Northfork CC, blue ribbon
Nick Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Bridger Walker, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Colton Lindsay, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Keira Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Cooper Ross, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon
Jacey Mickey, Grant Union High Scool FFA, blue ribbon
Emma Field, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon
Sage Browning, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Jerett Waddel, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon
Preston Boethin, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Jaycee Winegar, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Abbie Justice, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Hayden Spencer, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Gracey Kenyon, Izee Livestock, red ribbon
Market sheep
Madelyn Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, grand champion sheep
Preston Fretwell, Dayville CC, reserve grand champion sheep
Adeline Northway, Beaver Believers, champion
Olive Thunnel, Juniper Ridge, reserve champion
Kellen Fretwell, Dayville CC, reserve champion
Naomi Blood, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Hannah McKinley, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Lilly Huerta, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Aaliyah Judd, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Max Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Jonathan Leighty, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon
Audrey Walker, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Akeelah Vielma, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Reid Dole, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon
Eli Wison, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Eliza Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Katelyn Hughes, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Jillie Thunell, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Savanah Watterson, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Madilynne Cearns, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon
Samantha Choate, Northfork CC, blue ribbon
Rhynna Wyllie, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Tempest Kalin, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Sophia McKinley, Strawberry Riders, blue ribbon
Goats
Morgan Molyneux, Canyon Creek CC, grand champion goat
Dawson Jenks, Northfork CC, reserve grand champion goat
Gauge Jenks, Northfork CC, blue ribbon
Emmalyn Northway, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Sierra Jenks, Northfork CC, red ribbon
Market swine
Brooke Taynton, Canyon Creek CC, grand champion swine
Fallan Giffin, Moon Mountain Livestock, reserve grand champion swine
Gracee Hueckman, Moon Mountain Livestock, champion
Jesaka Culley, Moon Mountain Livestock, champion
Skylar McKay, Prairie City FFA, reserve champion
George Ashley, Grant Union High School FFA, reserve champion
Laken McKay, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Cayden Howard, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Sarah Clark, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Noah Spencer, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Zinny Locke, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Cooper Holly, Dayville CC, blue ribbon
Colton Lyman, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Owen Parsons, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon
Lane Clark Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Kara Hanson, Dayville CC, blue ribbon
Eric Culley, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Tatyn Harper, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Fletcher Grove, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Kahden Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Brynlie Koppel, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Madison Whitmore, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Brooklyn Kimball, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon
Macy Carter, Grant Union FFA, blue ribbon
Eliza Ashley, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Emmie Saul, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Karlie Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Haven Giffin, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Trevor Sasser, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon
Treyton Brown, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon
Zooey Rookstool, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Hannah Wall, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Paige Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Tymber Moore, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Riddick Hutchison, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon
Mayley Saul, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Cowen Weaver, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Elias Starbuck, Northfork CC, blue ribbon
Reece Jacobs, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Abbey Pfefferkorn, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon
Sierra May, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Garret Ashley, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon
Jenna Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, blue ribbon
Ava Brown, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
Brooklyn Grassl, Northfork CC, blue ribbon
Paige Galbreath, Izee Livestock, red ribbon
Allyson Moore, Izee Livestock, red ribbon
Tristan Clarry, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon
Parker Manitsas, Grant Union High School FFA, red ribbon
Brooke Teel, Prairie City FFA, red ribbon
Evan Chappel, Moon Mountain Livestock, red ribbon
Ava Gerry, Juniper Ridge, red ribbon
Ryan Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon
Trevyn Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon
Parker Grassl, Northfork CC, red ribbon
Market turkey
Danner May, Canyon Creek CC, reserve champion turkey
Sydnie Brandon, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon
Market chicken
Morganne Wyllie, Strawberry Riders CC, grand champion chicken
Mahayla Moss, Grant County CC, reserve grand champion chicken
Payton Whitmore, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon
