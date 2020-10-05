Morrow-Grant County OHV Park is offering opportunities for youth hunting.
Applications are available for a youth elk hunt, and requests are being accepted from youth doe hunters.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 8 for the second-season youth spike-only hunt, to be returned to the Morrow County Public Works office in Lexington. Grant and Morrow county residents 12-17 may apply. Up to six applicants will be provided with a hunting permission packet.
Applicants must have a hunters education certificate, a valid hunting license and will be required to purchase a general second season (Nov. 7-15) elk tag prior to the hunt.
For a youth doe hunt, youths who have received tags for hunt 648T may request to hunt at the OHV park. Requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contact Kirsti Cason at 541-989-9500 for more information before the season opens.
