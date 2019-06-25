The benefits of implementing the Zero Suicide program might soon be seen across all of Community Counseling Solutions’ mental health and health programs, executive director Kimberly Lindsay told the Grant County Court on June 12.
The Zero Suicide program calls for evidence-based policies and treatments, quality assurance to ensure policies and treatments are being implemented correctly and a higher level of training to ensure all employees understand the policies and treatments.
Lindsay said the CCS board has made a commitment to implementing the Zero Suicide approach to mental health and health programs. When asked about Grant County’s ranking for suicide numbers among Oregon counties, Lindsay didn’t mince words.
“Grant County is off the charts,” she said.
In an update on CCS’s contract to oversee the Grant County Health Department, Lindsay provided the results of a CCS customer survey for Grant, Wheeler-Gilliam and Morrow counties. The staff here is doing a stand-up job, she said.
CCS received about $430,000 from Medicaid through Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. for September-November 2018, which was about 26% less than claims. Lindsay noted that it was important to spend every dollar received from Medicaid so as not to lose funding the next year.
Lindsay complimented Jessica Winegar, the county health department manager, for her grant writing, but noted that the Healthy Smiles Dental Clinic continued to struggle.
Dr. Michael Desjardin comes to the clinic in the health department building about once every few months. Advantage Dental handles patients using the Oregon Health Plan but no longer has a dentist at the John Day office.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher stressed the importance of dental health and urged Lindsay to pursue more grants. Both he and Commissioner Sam Palmer recounted personal stories about people impacted by poor dental health.
Lindsay explained the difficulty of pursuing grants for continuing programs as opposed to new ones. The dental clinic was being funded through the county’s general fund because state funds were not available, she said.
Lindsay said she wasn’t sure about the future of grant funding for the dental clinic. There is no new funding for public health and no increase in funding for core services, but costs continue to increase, she said.
In a related matter, Lindsay explained why environmental health fees needed to be increased for inspections at bed and breakfast businesses, restaurants, motel spas and pools, RV parks, picnic grounds and other places.
Annual fees in Grant and Harney counties have not been raised since 2012, she said, and the Legislature is currently considering a bill that would establish new marker fees for environmental health. Regardless of the bill’s outcome, the fees needed to be increased to cover the costs of providing inspections across a large geographical area, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.