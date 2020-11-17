The National Park Service has selected Roy Zipp to serve as the superintendent of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument starting Nov. 22, according to a press release. Zipp currently serves as the superintendent at Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve in Washington.
“Roy brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in natural and cultural resources management, science and stewardship, conservation planning, special park uses and partnerships and civic engagement,” said Acting NPS Regional Director Linda D. Walker. “His skill in working with rural communities and building partnerships makes him a great fit for this position.”
John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in central Oregon offers the public an understanding of the earth’s history through geological and paleontological resource exhibits. The park is one of the few areas on the planet with numerous well-preserved and ecologically diverse fossils entombed in sedimentary layers found in close proximity to datable volcanic rocks. Zipp will oversee all the management aspects of the park, including planning and programming, public relations, administration, resource management, safety, interpretation, visitor services and facilities maintenance.
“John Day is a fascinating place for contemplating the earth’s history, ‘deep time,’ and the evolution of life on earth following the extinction of the dinosaurs,” said Zipp. “My National Park Service career began in the sciences, and it feels good to return to these intellectual roots at this park. I’m excited to become a member of the community here.”
In Zipp’s current position as superintendent of Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve, he manages the NPS lands and facilities within the park in coordination with state and local governments and nonprofit partners.
Prior to coming to Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve, Zipp worked at North Cascades National Park for 13 years focusing on diverse issues including sport climbing, fisheries management and flood recovery planning. During his first permanent position with the NPS at Big Thicket National Preserve in Southeast Texas, he partnered with the Nature Conservancy to establish a longleaf pine restoration effort that is ongoing. Zipp began his career with the NPS in 1992 through the Student Conservation Association at Mount Rainier National Park, monitoring mountain lakes and streams. He has been with the NPS for 24 years.
Zipp holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from McDaniel College and a master’s degree in environmental management with a focus on water resources from Duke University. He and his partner, Brenda Binkerd, and their two barn cats, Mojo and Winston, enjoy wilderness adventures, eating from their own garden and playing outside.
John Day Fossil Beds National Monument was established in 1975. For more information, visit nps.gov/joda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.