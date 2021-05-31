Jan. 24, 1932 – May 12, 2021
Albert “Big Al” Newman of John Day passed away at his home on May 12, 2021. He was 89.
Al was born in Burns, Oregon, on Jan. 24, 1932, to Thomas and Velma (Pyne) Newman. He joined older sisters, Effie (Elsie) and Tammie Lou, then came younger brother, Wilford (Bill). He grew up in Seneca, Oregon, then years later the family moved to Mt. Vernon, Oregon. He left school at the age of 13, and along with brother Bill, they traveled and became road scholars.
In 1949, at the age of 17, Al joined the United States Army. He served six years, which included 13 months in the Korean War. He was awarded three Purple Hearts.
On April 28, 1961, Al married Shirlee Cooper. They raised five children, Delbert, Thomas, Andrea, Leo and Albert.
Al worked for the Oregon Department of Forestry for 30 years. He retired in 1994.
He was active in the Jaycees, the Elks Lodge, as well as being a reserve deputy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting.
Al is survived by his wife, Shirlee, of 60 years; his children, Delbert Newman of John Day, Tom (Karie) Newman of Bend, Andrea (Glenn) Ennis of Prairie City and Leo Newman of Canyon City; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Elsie and Tammie Lou; brother, Bill; and son, Albert “Little Al” Newman.
No service will be held. The family will spread his ashes at a later time at his favorite hunting spot.
