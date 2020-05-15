Dec. 30, 1955 - May 7, 2020
Albert James Denman, 64, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away on May 7, 2020. A private family graveside memorial service took place on Friday, May 15, at Canyon City Cemetery with Pastor Levi Manitsas of the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship officiating
He was born to parents Russel Jr. I and Betty Denman on Dec. 30, 1955, in San Jose, California.
Albert graduated from Estacada High School, class of '74.
He went on to Mt. Hood Community College and then studied science and education at Portland State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science, and Oregon teaching certificate.
Albert worked as a high school chemistry teacher for 30 years. After 30 years of service, he retired from Oregon City High School in 2010. He became an Eastern Oregon Realtor in 2013.
He enjoyed meticulous yard maintenance and any project Amy could dream up; white water rafting; and was a lover of any work in the sun.
Albert met Amy in the Fall of 1976 while trying to keep up with her red shorts in track. They were married on Sept. 9, 1978, in John Day, Oregon. Together they raised daughters Jamie James, Rachelle Sherwood, along with many adopted children.
Albert is survived by his wife and best friend, Amy; daughters, Jamie James (Craig), Rachelle Sherwood (Justin); and grandchildren, Natali, Brooke, Kellen, Adela, Abigail, Charlotte; along with his sister Alison.
He was preceded in death by parents, Russel Jr., and Betty Denman, along with brother, Russel Denman III.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant Union High School Science Club through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
