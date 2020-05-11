Albert James Denman, 64, of Prairie City passed away May 7, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. A private family graveside memorial service will take place on Friday, May 15, at Canyon City Cemetery with Pastor Levi Manitsas of the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant Union High School Science Club though Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
