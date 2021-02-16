Sept. 7, 1935 – Feb. 3, 2021
Allan Robert Olson, age 85, passed away Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence in John Day, Oregon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Grant County Regional Airport.
Allan was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Sidney and Beulah (Beeson) Olson. He attended Boise High School and Northwest Nazarene College and graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Idaho. He served in the United States Army as an E-4.
