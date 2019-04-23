Sept. 18, 1950 — April 14, 2019
Allen E. Chappell, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Fox, Oregon, on April 14. A celebration of his life will be planned and announced in the coming months.
Allen was born and raised in the valley and had just recently moved to Fox with his wife, Kelly, to enjoy the rest of his retirement.
He was a member of the National Guard from 1970-1975. Allen also was a long-time log hauler (both owner and operator) and worked as a driver/dispatcher for Siletz Trucking in Independence, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Rex and Lilia Lu (Eubanks) Chappell; and his two brothers, Jack J. Chappell and Kenneth W. Chappell.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly McGirr; stepdaughter, Amanda Born, and her partner Nolan Riis of Seneca, Oregon; brothers, Bill Chappell of Salem, Oregon, John (Shirien) Chappell of Christmas Valley, Oregon, Leroy (Sonia) Chappell of Redmond, Oregon, and Jim Chappell and his partner Nancy Lenig of Gresham, Oregon; daughter, Brook, of Salem, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews and prior (step) family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to Powerland Heritage Park through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
