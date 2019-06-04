Jan. 12, 1928 - May 30, 2019
Alva Leo Farley, 91, of John Day, Oregon, passed away at his home with family on May 30, 2019.
He was born Jan. 12, 1928, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Frank and Grace Farley. Grew up in Parma, Idaho. In his teens moved to New Plymouth, Idaho, where he met Phyllis Henry and then married on July 2, 1950. He was then drafted into the Army and served from November 1951 to November 1953, where he received three star bronze service medals and other numerous commendations during his service during the 13 months he served in the Korean war.
When discharged moved to Pondosa, Oregon, and worked in the mill there until March of 1959. Moved to John Day and worked at S-M Motors until June of '73 and then worked for School District No. 3 as the bus mechanic and also drove a bus route.
Retired July of 1990. He and his wife, Phyllis, were the County Fairgrounds caretakers from 1972 for eight years. He also served as a Reserve John Day City Police Officer in the '70s and '80s.
They have three daughters, Christine (Ron) Saddler of Canyon City, Oregon, Carolyn (Jim) Thomas of Kimberly, Oregon, Linda (Don) Perronne of North Bend, Oregon; two grandchildren Anthony (Michelle) Saddler of Jefferson, Georgia, Megan (Neil) Petersen of La Grande, Oregon, Sara (Aaron) Van Vlack of Coos Bay, Oregon; two great-grandchildren Kyler and Avalon Petersen of La Grande, Oregon.
Was a member of Ellis Tracy American Legion Post No. 77 from 1968 and was Vice Commander and the Commander.
Government of South Korea presented a medal for his service in helping to save their country.
Alva very much enjoyed his hobbies collecting and restoring guns, going to gun shows and the people he would met there.
Also going with his grandson Anthony and best friend Rich Tirico. He also enjoyed the time he spent restoring two family John Deere 1949-1950 tractors and driving them in the parades. He took great pleasure in mentoring young people over the years. Loved to travel to see the California desert over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister Bonnie Gause of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, and six brothers and one other sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County Hospice and the Ellis Tracy American Legion Post No. 77 of John Day, Oregon.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at the Canyon City Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Alva Farley.
