Alvia Jack Pickle (Jack) was born March 28, 1925 To Albert Ambrose a miner/Blacksmith and Minnie Roselee (Elmorris, Johnson) who made/designed hats and dresses. Jack passed on Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 at 0940 hours, at the VA Community Living Center in Boise, Idaho. He was the 3rd of seven children Elbert, Charles (Pete), Lydia Ann, Willard (Bobby), Elise Mae, and is survived by Orlando (Corky) of Pendleton.
As a teenager he trapped and sold martin/mink with his friend Ford Peterson. During the summer he worked for the Forest Service as a Trail Boss building trails in the Wallowa Mountains Lake Basin (The ancestral lands of the Nez Perce tribe of Chief Joseph) some 8,000 ft. above sea level. Jack took his little brother (Corky) with him a lot. When the camp cook needed a break Jack would cook the crew’s meals on an open fire.
Jack joined the Active Army June 1943, as a lineman. He was assigned to Co. B 431st Sig Bn/Heavy Construction, serving during World War II in Northern Africa, Rome-Arno, Northern Apennines, PO Valley, and Southern France where he saw 7 campaigns. Company B’s Captain Brown, a West Point Graduate was the reason Jack came home. As a TEC 5 he was promoted to a Field Grade Lieutenant. He received the Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. His Purple Heart for being injured at Monte Casino, Italy was lost in transition.
Returning from the war Jack, attended Eastern Oregon College in LaGrande, to complete his High School Diploma and take Forestry Courses. There he met and Married Bonnie Lavonne Deardorff. They decided not to finish college and to settle in Prairie City Oregon.
Jack worked in the sawmills becoming a Millwright at Hines Lumber in John Day, until his retirement at age 65. He was a VFW Lifetime member. He was the caretaker for the Deleau’s Cabin since the 1950’s in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. He orchestrated Cross-Cut Saw competitions for the 4th of July and 62 Days Celebrations throughout Grant County. Dr. Keith Thomas operated on him in 2004, saving Jacks life, giving him and his wife Bonnie the opportunity to be the 2009 Grant County 4th of July Parade Grand Marshalls.
Jack is survived by his wife Bonnie, Daughter Marcia Paquel \Alexander Dabalos, Son - Lance wife Verona, Grandson - Shane wife Jennifer, Great Grand Children Bethany, Martha, AJ, and Lance William. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A memorial Service will be announced in the spring to summer of 2020.
Paid for by the family of Alvia Jack Pickle.
