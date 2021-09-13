Dec. 4, 1949 – Aug. 23, 2021
Alvin “Al” Basil Cummings, age 71, of John Day passed away Aug. 23, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Al was born Dec. 4, 1949, to William Otis Cumming Jr. and Edna Officer in Prairie City, Oregon. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an electrician alongside his father at the family-owned business Cummings Electric.
Al had many hobbies throughout his life he enjoyed volunteering his time in his community at such place as the Cant Ranch, Fox Church, Grant County Fairgrounds and the John Day Library. He liked to study the history of Eastern Oregon, was an NRA instructor, loved animals, especially dogs, rode motorcycles and was a pilot.
He knew many of the older people in Grant County along with many of the old stories. He would embellish them or trade names for entertainment purposes. He enjoyed riding along with his friends in their log trucks or other rigs throughout any season.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna, and his brother David.
Survivors include his friends, many people of Grant County and elsewhere who appreciated his personality and his helpfulness.
