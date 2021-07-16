With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ocala horseman Andrew Charles Cant, 64, on May 24, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida, due to complications after heart surgery.
Andy’s departure leaves a huge void in the lives of all who knew him. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. He was truly happy for the success of others and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
After having been at several racetracks on his home turf, the Northwest, Andy moved his family to Ocala, Florida, 20 years ago. He first worked for Jerry Bailey training 2-year-olds, then managed Classics Oaks Farm and Ben-D Farm before striking out on his own five years ago. There at the Cant Ranch, he and Susy bred, raced, trained and sold thoroughbreds alongside of dogs, cats, chickens and at times other assorted animals. Andy was in his element there — especially when his girls came home to visit.
Andy’s involvement with thoroughbreds in no way took away the fact that he was a cowboy first and foremost — he is in the Northwest Rodeo Hall of Fame as a bull rider and still holds the record for most consecutive rides.
Andy was a lot of things: consummate horseman, great storyteller, husband, father but most of all a friend to all who knew him. He was a man of his word, and his handshake was his contract.
Andy is survived by his wife, Susy; daughters Jane and Addie; mother, Myrna Gibson; sister Caroline (Steve); brother Danny; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
