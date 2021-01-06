Anna Elaine Dalgliesh, 89, of Baker City, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit grayswestco.com.
