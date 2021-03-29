March 19, 1940 – March 19, 2021
Arlita A. Arnett, age 81, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away March 19, 2021, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon, with her family by her side. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arlita was born on March 19, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, to Herman and Josephine (DeSouza) Smith. She graduated from Mt. Vernon high school in 1958. She married Jerry Arnett at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day, Oregon, on June 11, 1960. Together they had four children: Marlene, Kevin, Joanna and Mark.
Arlita enjoyed gardening, puzzles, baking and crocheting. She mostly loved spending time with her family, family gatherings and time spent with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Arnett; her parents, Herman and Josephine Smith; and one brother, Gary Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Marlene (Joe) of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; daughter Joanna (Pete) Majors of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; son Kevin Arnett of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; son Mark (Cola) Arnett of Puyallup, Washington; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope 4 Paws through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer an online condolence to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
