Nov. 7, 1962 – Sept. 14, 2019
Arlot was born to Jack and Jesse Jewell on Nov. 7, 1962, in Heppner, Oregon. Arlot Jewell passed away at the age of 56 on Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Charles hospital in Bend, Oregon.
Arlot lived on his ranch in Kimberly, Oregon, with his wife, Carrie Jewell. While living on his ranch he enjoyed raising his Charolais cows. Arlot was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his greatest joys was to get his family and friends together to barbecue. Arlot was a logger for most of his life and, in 2012, Arlot started his own feller buncher business. Arlot was always supporting his local community, from the sports programs to 4-H and FFA. He was always willing to help anyone in any way possible.
Arlot is survived by wife, Carrie Jewell; sons, William Jewell, Jack Jewell and James Jewell; daughter, Jessica Herpperle; brother, Ted Jewell; sisters, Cindy Jewell, Loretta Jewell and Joy Adams. Along with seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Jewell ranch, 45712 Highway 402, Kimberly, OR 97848. There will be a potluck to follow at the Monument Senior Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.