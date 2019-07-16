Feb. 11, 1941 – Jul. 9, 2019
Barbara Ann Cox, age 78, of John Day, passed away July 9. A Rosary will be held Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at Driskill Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day with interment following at Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon. A reception will follow at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Barbara was born Feb. 11, 1941, to Roy and Annabelle (Murphy) Stewart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While her father was stationed in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy, Barbara and her mother lived with her grandmother in Sherwood, Oregon. She attended grade school in Paisley, Oregon, where they went to be with her mother’s family. She attended high school in Lakeview, Oregon. She was introduced to Raymond Cox by a mutual friend and an enduring love was born, a bond that lasted over 60 years — the rest of her life. From this union three daughters were born: Debra, Tammy and Laura.
Barbara was a stay-at-home mom and occasionally cared for other children. She was very active in her church. With her daughters away from home she helped start the Growing Tree Infant Center in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service in John Day. Later she started her own Wee Care Learning World Day Care Center with assistance from Malheur Lumber Company.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughters, Debra Wise, Tammy Larkin and Laura (David) Mathias; brother, Larry Stewart; grandchildren, Josh, Trista, Alicia and Hailey; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Annabelle; and her brother, Roy Eugene Stewart.
To offer online condolences to the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com
