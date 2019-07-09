Barbara Ann Cox, 78, of John Day passed away July 9 at her residence with her family by her side. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Driskill Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day with interment following at Canyon City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Parish Hall. To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
