July 26, 1945 - May 4, 2020
Barbara Jean 'Barb' Gentry, 74, of John Day passed away Monday May 4, 2020, in Milton-Freewater at the home of her loving daughter.
Barb was born July 26, 1945, in Astoria to Carl and Harriet (Selle) Moore. As a child her family lived in Maupin. She later lived in Redmond and worked hard to raise her three girls. She and Gary Gentry married in Redmond in 1973. They made their home in Milton-Freewater. Barb and Gary moved to John Day in 1984 and put their home on 40 acres. After Gary’s death in 1999 she stayed in their home until her death. Barb enjoyed PBR (Professional Bull Riding), the Pendleton Round-Up and Native American Art. Her real passion was cooking for everyone and maintaining her home and yard.
She would spend days cooking a holiday meal. Her divinity, macaroni salad, fried chicken and clam chowder could not be beat. Barb mowed her own lawn and was especially proud of her plumbing skills. If anyone needed her, she was right there ready to help. Barb had quite a competitive streak with a large side order of stubborn. She was a 20-year cancer survivor and could really put the pedal to the metal.
She is survived by daughter Dalena Norton, John Day; daughter and son-in-law Dee Fox and Rick Richardson, John Day; daughter La Annette Scantlin, Milton-Freewater; sister Sharon Evans, Tenmile; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; brother and sister-in-law Gene and Vickey Moore; brother Richard Moore; and son-in-law Kevin Faber.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paid for by the family of Barbara Gentry.
