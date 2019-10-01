Oct. 2, 1928 – Sept. 26, 2019
Barbara Lee McCaige, 90, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 26 in Vancouver, Washington. She is survived by her sister, Martha; daughters, Janet and Pamela; son, John; their spouses; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and daughter, Sharon. A celebration of her life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington, on Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. Flowers are welcome. Donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
