April 15, 1948 — Dec. 28, 2019
On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Barbara Sueanne Buck, a loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 71. She fought a tough battle with lung cancer but unfortunately succumbed to the disease.
Barbara was born on April 15, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was raised in New Hampshire and attended college at the University of New Hampshire. On August 22, 1968, she married David Buck, her best friend. They met in New Hampshire while David was in the U.S. Army Special Forces and Barbara was attending college and waitressing. They enjoyed 51 wonderful years of marriage together. They raised two children, daughter Donna Sharp and son David Buck Jr. She also had two grandsons, Michael Buck and Kameron Kelleher. In addition, she raised a very spoiled German shorthair pointer, Abigail, who was her second-most love.
Barbara had a passion for sewing and quilting. Her quilting skills were unmatched by anyone in the trade. When not quilting, she and David would travel with close friends and see the sights. She was known for her determination, quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Alice, father, Guy, and her sister Norma. She is survived by her husband, David, their two children, grandsons and sisters, Faye, Janet, Colleen and Gloria.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in her name through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
