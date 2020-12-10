Nov. 28, 1922 – Nov. 29, 2020
Belva Mae "Mickey" Reynolds, 98, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, in Baker City, Oregon. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Mickey was born Nov. 28, 1922, to Chester Charles and Jessie Mae (Cowles) Warren in Black Hills, South Dakota. She graduated from Laurelwood Academy in 1942. Mickey married Percy McDaniel Reynolds in 1948, and they had two children, Dennis and Julia.
In her 39 years of working as a bookkeeper, she worked at Tumalum Lumber Company and for the Hudspeth Sawmill Company, retiring in 1983. Mickey enjoyed horseback riding, 4-H club work, ranch work, raising bottle calves, hunting, crocheting and baking pies. Mickey was a member of the Grant County 4-H Leaders Association. She enjoyed volunteering at the Grant County Fair and was a Baptist Church member. In 1947 Mickey was the Crooked River Round-Up Queen. In 1995, she received the 4-H Distinguished Service Award, and in 2001 she was very proud to be the Grant County Fair grand marshal.
Mickey is survived by her daughter, Julia Reynolds, of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Julie Reynolds, of Canyon City, Oregon; grandsons, Percy D. Reynolds of Bend, Oregon, Beau Reynolds of Pendleton, Oregon, and Jake Reynolds of Canyon City, Oregon. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jack and June Reynolds.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Jessie Warren; her siblings Adeline, Dorothy, Hazel and Buck; her husband, Percy M. Reynolds; and her son Dennis Reynolds.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mickey may be made to the Dennis Reynolds Memorial Scholarship through Grays West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family of Mickey, visit grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.