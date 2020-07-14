March 2, 1940 — July 3, 2020
Ben Stephens, 80, of Prairie City, died at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020, with his family at his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Benjamin Williams Stephens Jr. was born March 2, 1940, to parents Benjamin and Anna Stephens in Placerville, California. He was raised and educated in San Francisco, but later settled down in Oregon. Ben loved the outdoors, so it was a natural fit that he would begin his own logging business named Ben Stephens Logging.
Ben enjoyed working on vehicles, mechanicing, fishing, hunting and getting wood. Ben was also lucky in love, and like a line from a country western song, he had been married 10 times. Ben will be remembered for being a kind and gentle soul who would help anyone.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tulisa Stephens.
He is survived by his companion of 22 years, Ruth McGarity, of Prairie City; sons Benjamin (Laurie) Stephens III of Greenwood, California, Joey Stephens of Washington; step-son Billy Ray McGarity; step-daughter Darlene Ferguson; brother Donnie Stephens; and sister Penny Stephens; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and faithful and loyal dog, Tanner.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Ben the family suggests the “Shop with a Hero” program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.