Jan. 12, 1946 – Sept. 27, 2019
Beth Marie (Gohlinghorst) Piete reached her goal in heaven Friday, Sept. 27.
Beth was born in Norfolk, Nebraska to Ernest A. G. Gohlinghorst and Rose B. Dittberner, Jan. 12, 1946. She was preceded in death by her father in 1959 and her mother and sister in 2015.
Her life led her from Nebraska through Idaho Falls, Idaho and Pendleton, Oregon to John Day, Oregon in 1952, where she attended grade school and Grant Union High School (Prospectors) where she graduated in 1964.
From there she went to Oregon Technical Institute where she met and married Robert E. Piete of Applegate, Oregon, and received her bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology after a one-year internship in El Cajon, California.
She then continued life in El Cajon and lived there for 40 years. Laboratory work was not her life and after three years she embarked on raising a family where she bore and raised two sons, Timothy Robert and Douglas Jon. Her life was consumed by love and care for her family and church.
As her boys grew up and started to leave the nest, she started a new career as an administrative assistant at Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry, which worked in serving the poor in Baja, California, retiring after 18 years in 2004.
During her life she had traveled with her husband and family visiting all states west of the Mississippi River (except Kansas), Michigan, New York, Maine, Mexico, Canada and 16 countries in Europe.
She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) attending Atonement Lutheran Church in Spring Valley for 26 years, until moving to Applegate, Oregon in 2007, becoming an active member of Applegate Community Church where she attended church services, regular bible studies and served as secretary for the Women’s Outreach Ministry.
She enjoyed hand work of knitting, crocheting and quilting; she regularly attended a neighborhood quilting group. She loved hanging clothes on the line to dry. She loved and collected images and figurines of angels and of birds. Her house is decorated in both and will be a reminder of her presence having been with us.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; son, Timothy (Kelly) with daughter, Amber, and son, Aaron; son, Douglas (Marisol) with daughters, Alyssa and Isabella, and son, Caden.
She has led a blessed life and will be missed, but the family rejoices that she is surely in heaven with her Savior.
Her funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Applegate Community Church, with burial following at the Missouri Flat Cemetary.
Paid for by the family of Beth Marie (Gohlinghorst) Piete.
