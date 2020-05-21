Dec. 10, 1927 - May 10, 2020
The gates of Heaven opened to welcome a new angel, Betty Inez McGetrick. Betty went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.
This beautiful woman touched the lives of so many throughout her 92 years. She was loving, kind, thoughtful, loyal, wise, humble, grateful, creative, resilient, perseverant, and a wonderful role model. She loved her family with all her heart and was a truly remarkable wife, mom, mother-in law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a “Rock Star” in the eyes of many.
Betty was born in Prairie City, OR on December 10, 1927, and raised in Canyon City, OR. She attended Grant High School in John Day, OR and Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. Betty and Herb were married in 1946 and had two children, Ron and Marcia. While living in Grant County, Herb and Betty ran several businesses including Nugget Lanes in John Day, the Canyon Shopping Center and The Boat Shop.
The family moved to Redding, CA in 1964. In 1978 Betty and Herb built a home just outside of Redding where they lived together until Herb’s death in 2010. Betty lived in and cared for that home and property until it was destroyed in the 2018 Carr Fire. Her resilience and strength were evident when she escaped the fire and reestablished herself in the City of Redding at age 90. She continued to live a vibrant and active life until her death.
An outstanding seamstress, Betty lovingly made beautiful dresses for her daughter and granddaughter as they were growing up. She also enjoyed making creative costumes and beautiful matching Christmas outfits for her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and made delicious dishes enjoyed by her family and friends. She was a voracious reader and loved to work in her garden.
Betty was known for her kindness, helpfulness and thoughtfulness, always ready to lend a hand to help others. Betty and Herb shared their Grant County entrepreneurial experiences with a team of members of All Saints Episcopal Church in Redding to help establish the All Saints Thrift Shop. Once established, Betty worked in the Thrift Shop and also served as a team leader on the Altar Guild at All Saints for 26 years.
Betty worked at the Crocker/ Hibernia/Wells Fargo Bank in Redding for 28 years. She started working with Consumer Loans, then was promoted to the Bank Manager’s Secretary for most of her career.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Marcía McGetrick-West and her husband, John, in Redding, CA; her son, Ron, and his wife, Sandy, in Summit, NJ and their children/Betty’s grandchildren: Cristin, in Denver, CO, and Michael in Springfield, VA; sister, Penny Hicks Brommer in Bend, OR; and brother, James Hicks in San Francisco, CA. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Prentice and Vina Hicks of John Day, OR and her beloved husband Herbert McGetrick.
Betty’s ashes will be interred in the Mid-County Cemetery in Canyon City, OR. A memorial service in Betty’s honor will be held in Redding at a later date. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to: All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA 96003 or to Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (please note "In memory of Betty McGetrick" on the check) or online at Betty's memorial page at www.samaritanspurse.org
Betty was a unique treasure. While she will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing she is in the presence of the Lord where she will dwell forever.
