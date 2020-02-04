Betty J. Murray passed away Feb. 2 at her home in Hood River. Murray was born in Mitchell on Sept. 7, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
