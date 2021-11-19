Betty June Paradis passed away Nov. 15. She was 93 years old at the time of her death.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City.
Betty was born Sept. 20, 1928, at the Mt. Vernon Hot Springs in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, to Clarence Hunter Jenkins and Alta Pearl Lemons.
As a child she attended a small school that was located between John Day and Mt. Vernon. She couldn't get away with much as her aunt was her teacher. Also as a child she was surrounded with love by both sets of grandparents.
Around 8 years old her parents moved to Mt. Vernon, where her dad began a trucking business and she enjoyed riding with him during the summer months.
Betty attended high school at St. Joseph Academy and graduated in 1946. After graduation she went back to Mt. Vernon and worked for the Oregon Telephone Co.
On Aug. 1, 1947, she married William Alfred Thompson, and they had two children together. They divorced in 1959. She then married Ralph H. Paradis in August of 1969. After her divorce to Ralph in 1988, she moved to Springfield to be close to her daughter and family. She spent 15 years working at her local 7-Eleven and being a greeter at Walmart. In her spare time she enjoyed oil painting at the Willamalane Senior Center.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Noel Thompson; and her daughter, Maxine K. DeWitt. She was survived by her two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Brighton Hospice and The Springs at Greer Gardens for the care they provided Betty in her final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.