Jan. 8, 1965 — July 31, 2020
Betty Wilt was born Jan. 8, 1965. Betty graduated from Wasson High School, Colorado Springs, in 1984. Betty graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a degree in Geologic Engineering in 1989. She was a member of the university swim team. Betty worked 30 years as a federal employee, making the rounds with Department of Interior – USGS, USDA Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Betty retired in 2018 due to Huntington’s disease. Betty enjoyed cooking, mountain biking, photography, reading and traveling. Betty was fond of saying, “One day at a time. We’ll get through this.” Betty was an active member of St John’s Episcopal Church, Ketchikan, Alaska, and St Thomas Episcopal Church, Canyon City, Oregon. Betty died in Colorado Springs on July 31, 2020, from pancytopenia. Betty is survived by her wife of 28 years, Kerry Foster. In her immediate family, survivors include: her father Charles Wilt of Colorado Springs; her sisters Janet Bowerman of Colorado Springs and Ellen Worth of Nevada; brother Charles Wilt Junior of Canon City, Colorado; and sister Teresa Wilt of Nevada. Letters of condolence can be mailed to: Kerry Foster, P.O. Box 26411, Colorado Springs, CO 80936.
