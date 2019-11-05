Betty Zimmerman passed away at her home on Oct. 27. She was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Jackie Harris, and brother, Edmond “Sonny” Zimmerman. She is survived by her two children, Elmer Kruchten Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her daughter, Linda “Zip” Gabriel; as well as her sister, Sharon (Zimmerman) Kramer; and two grandchildren, Brandon Kruchten and Lianne Kruchten. Betty worked for John Day’s U.S. Bank for 35 years where she retired. She then returned to work at the adjacent liquor store.
A celebration of life was held at her home in Mt. Vernon on Nov. 2. Her family would like to thank all of those who attended or called to offer condolences. Special thanks to Patty Ross, Kelly and Lori Stokes, Pearl Lingenfeld and Shawn Duncan from the Squeeze-In Café.
