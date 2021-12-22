Bill McNeil was born and raised in Tulare, California. In 1941 Bill enlisted in the Navy for World War II and was a machinist mate first class on the repair ship USS Whitney. In 1958 Bill started his own die casting company in Oakland, which is still family-run.
In the early 1970s Bill became obsessed with owning a ranch. Who knows why, but he loved John Wayne movies, Louis L’Amour books, and Bob Wills’ music.
Bill bought his first ranch outside of Monument. He dragged his city-raised wife and teenagers on 13-hour drives to stay in a mouse-stained trailer in the middle of nowhere. Fortunately, just down the dirt road we had wonderful neighbors Bud and Osie Engle, who charmed us with authentic experiences of country life.
Later Bill sold the Monument ranch and in 1993 bought the former Oliver Ranch near John Day. In 1997 Shannon Voigt built his house, and for the rest of his life Bill never went anywhere but work, home, and John Day.
Bill had a 28-year partnership with Allan and Rozanne Mullin as ranch operators, and later as co-owners.
Save for his family it was Bill’s most gratifying relationship. Bill loved going to the Squeeze-In to be served breakfast by Shawn Duncan and gather with a group of men he called “the old timers,” including John Aasness and Jim Jensen. Bill enjoyed many meals at Snaffle Bit Dinner House. If Brenda Coley is wearing a MAGA hat, it was Bill who gave it to her. Bill loved sitting on his deck with a view of Strawberry Mountain, and driving in Allan’s rig around the property.
Bill’s beloved wife, Jean, died in 2015. He is survived by his three children.
