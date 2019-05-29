Bjerte Williams, 87, of Seneca, Oregon passed away on May 24 at her residence. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Seneca.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Art Association through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To light a candle for B.J. or to leave online condolences for her family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
