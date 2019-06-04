Nov. 30, 1931 — May 24, 2019
Bjerte Williams, 87, of Seneca, Oregon, passed away on May 24 at her residence. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Seneca.
Bjerte, or BJ as known by most, was born on Nov. 30, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Washington, to Lars and Irene Mae (Ohlson) Larsen. She attended high school in Forest Grove, Oregon, graduating in 1949. After high school, she attended Oregon State University for one year receiving training in photography, oil painting, writing, bookkeeping and typing.
BJ was a housewife, an artist, bookkeeper and photographer; she also worked at Scott Machinery Company for 20 years before retiring in 1996.
In 2000 she married Clarence A. “Bill” Williams in Tillamook County, Oregon. Her hobbies included painting, photography, writing, music (playing guitar and piano) and designing a greeting card line. She also enjoyed hunting for elk and deer, traveling, floral art and design, antique collecting and, most of all, being a wife and mother/grandmother.
BJ was affiliated with numerous organizations including the Forest Grove Baptist Church, Living Word Christian Center, Calvary Chapel, Forest Grove Camera Club, school PTA and a square dance club. She was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage, as her father was a Norwegian immigrant.
BJ is survived by her husband, Bill Williams of Seneca, Oregon; her son, Dan (Lynda) Scott of Los Angeles, California; four stepchildren; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and multiple step-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Lynn Scott.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Art Association through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To light a candle for BJ or to leave online condolences for her family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.