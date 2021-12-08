Blanche Irene Lundbom was born on June 26, 1931 in Boring, Oregon to Pete and Lillian Packard. She was the middle child of three; her sister Bernice was the oldest and her brother Eugene was the youngest. They lived on a farm in Kelso, Oregon where they raised 40 acres of strawberries.
Blanche attended Sandy High School where she met Don Lundbom and they courted throughout her junior and senior year. She graduated in the spring of 1949, and in the fall, Blanche attended Binky Walker Business College in downtown Portland. Don spent his weekends driving to and from his families' farm in order to see her and on November 10, 1950, they married at Gresham Lutheran Church. They honeymooned in Lake Tahoe, but being 19 and 20, there wasn't much more to do than see the sights!
They returned to Kelso and together they worked as the camp house manager of the berry pickers on Blanche's parents' Marshall Strawberry farm. In 1954 Ron, their son was born and in 1955 their daughter Tootie was born. In their spare time they built a home and raised 5 acres of roses, however after a particularly harsh winter in 1958, all their crops froze and they lost everything. For a short time Don considered homesteading in Australia. At the time the country was leasing 600-acre parcels to those who would farm it. However, Blanche informed him he would be going alone and that was the end of that.
In 1959 they moved to downtown Sandy on the main street. Blanche began working for McRobert Ford in Gresham as a bookkeeper and they bought a service station, Don's Mobile Service. Blanche kept books for the service station at night after her day job was done. In 1963 Don was involved in a car accident, which resulted in them selling the service station and Don went to work for Fancher's NAPA Auto Parts next door. Three years later they decided to buy into the NAPA franchise. At the time there were 5 locations in the state of Oregon available and John Day was one of them. It looked to be the most promising since competition was limited in the county, and they had been coming to this area to hunt for many years!
On June 26, 1966, Blanche's 35th birthday, Don moved the family to John Day to open the NAPA John Day Auto Parts store. With the help of Maurice Lundgren, Blanche's brother-in-law, they built their house on Charolais Heights. The first house in the neighborhood and they would call it home for the next 46 years. Blanche was a vital part of the business, helping out customers and doing all the books for the store. She also helped other new franchise owners set up their accounting practices. They were committed business owners and active members of their community. Every year they supported the kids in 4-H by buying their livestock and donating it back, sponsoring local sports for the youth and donating dinners at the senior center, just to name a few. One of their biggest accomplishments was their participation in The Heritage Foundation, which funded the Grant County fairground barn renovation.
When Blanche wasn’t working down at NAPA you could find her hosting regular bridge parties, cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events, traveling with their NAPA friends to such places as the Grand Cayman Islands, Panama Canal, London and Paris, France as they aged, spending the winters in sunny Surprise, Arizona at Happy Trails resort community.
Blanche was blessed with 16 grandchildren (natural, adopted through marriage) as well as 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Grant County Senior Center, The Heritage Foundation, or the Charity of one’s choice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com. Paid for by the family of Blanche Lundbom.
