Bobby Dollens passed away Feb. 8, 2020, with family and loved ones by his side. Bobby was a heavy equipment operator with Local 12 for over 50 years. Bobby was born in Checotah, Oklahoma, and moved to Ventura, California, as a child. This is where he met his future wife Wanda Davis.
Bobby and Wanda were married Nov. 12, 1960; they had two children, Bethany Dollens and Ronald Scott Dollens. Bobby moved his family from Ventura, California, to Dayville, Oregon, in the early 1970s where Wanda and Bobby raised their two children. Bobby and Wanda bought the Dayville shell and cafe and operated the business for a couple of years until their children were grown. Wanda stayed by her husband and family until her death in 2005.
Bobby is survived by daughter Beth Dollens of Melbourne, Florida; and son Ronald Scott Dollens of Portland, Oregon; three granddaughters Samantha Button of Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie Dollens of Portland, Oregon, and Amanda Sanchez of Portland, Oregon; and five great-grandchildren.
