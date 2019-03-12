Mar. 20, 1933 – Feb. 26, 2019
Bobetta (Bobbie) Ann Baker, 83, of John Day passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City. Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, March 22 at the Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon.
Bobbie Baker was born on March 20, 1935 to Edith and Floyd Radcliffe in Kelso, Washington. Bobbie graduated from high in school in Olympia, Washington in 1953. She then started a career in administrative and secretarial work. She met Claude Baker in Portland, Oregon; after a two-year courtship, they were married in Wichita Falls, Texas in June 1959.
Bobbie worked in various civil service positions in the United States and overseas during her husband Claude’s 30 year Air Force career. She held positions in the Alaskan Air Command at Elmendorf AFB near Anchorage, Alaska for three years and in the Military Airlift Command at Scott AFB in Illinois. Among her most noteworthy positions was secretary for the Eielson AFB Chaplain near Fairbanks, Alaska for five years as well as secretary for the Vice Base Commander of Clark AFB in the Philippines for three years.
In 1983 she decided to take up a new career as an electrologist. After completing training, she opened up her own shop in San Jose, California. She retired in 1999 and she and Claude moved to John Day. Bobbie liked to paint and work with crafts; she made many of her own clothes in her younger years. She was very active in the John Day community and enjoyed helping with many fundraisers such as the Kam Wah Chung site and fundraising for the free spay/neuter program with the John Day River Veterinary Clinic. She also played a major role in the purchase of a portable X-ray machine for the Blue Mountain Hospital.
She was a loving mother, devoted wife, and a loyal friend who will be sorely missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Claude Baker of John Day, Oregon; son, James (Kelley); and granddaughters, Lauren and Emily, all of Lake Taps, Washington.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Bobetta Baker.
