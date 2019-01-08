Aug. 19, 1943 — Dec. 23, 2018
Carl John Lino Jr., 75, of John Day passed away Dec. 23 at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School.
Carl was born to Marian Knowles and Carl Lino Sr. on Aug. 19, 1943, in Elko, Nevada. He attended Elko High School and went on to attend Lewis and Clark College, graduating in 1965. Carl married Sondra June Laing on Aug. 21, 1965, in Portland and welcomed three children. He worked as the high school principal for North Marion High from 1965 through 1980. He then worked for the Grant County educational system as the principal of Grant Union High School from 1980 to 1995 when he retired.
Carl enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the John Day Golf Club. He also enjoyed playing cards and traveling. His extensive travels took him to all 50 states and all seven continents. He was a committed member of the John Day Elks Lodge where he was the past Oregon State Elks President, National Elks Treasurer and inducted into the Elks State Hall of Fame in both Oregon and Idaho. He held numerous local, state and national officer positions with the Elks Lodge. Carl was also the mayor of Hubbard for two terms.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Carl Sr. and Marian Lino; loving wife, Sondra; and brother David Lino.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Tom) Berry of Boise, Idaho; Jody (Keith) Hammock of Bend; brother Jim (Cathy) Lino of Elko, Nevada; and three granddaughters, Rachel, Katelyn and Lauren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospital or the Elks Casey Eye Institute through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.