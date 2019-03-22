Carl John Lino Jr., 75, of John Day passed away Dec. 23, 2018, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Oregon. Services will be held March 23, at Grant Union High School in John Day at 1 p.m. with John Martin and Tom Winters officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held at the John Day Elks Lodge. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospital or the Elks Casey Eye Institute through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family of Carl, please visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.