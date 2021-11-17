Carol Emma Tallman Scott Deming, 91, passed away on Oct. 29 in Laie, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu. A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Sandy, Utah.
A visitation followed by a graveside service at Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City took place on Monday, Nov. 8.
Carol was born on Oct. 31, 1929, in Imperial, Nebraska, to James Orrin and Leona Ethzelda Mather Tallman. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been raised Christian and baptized into the church shortly after being married to Kenneth Dorsey Scott in November of 1947.
She was a loyal wife and devoted mother, compassionate grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her family was an important source of joy to her, as was her faith. Carol was preceded in death by Kenneth Scott, who passed in 2005, and subsequent husband David Thompson Deming in 2014; one sister, Ruth Elsie Morgan; and two brothers, Benjiman Eldon and Merrill Elvan Tallman.
She is survived by her brother Keith Erwin Tallman; two daughters, Sara Sutton and Rebecca Wilson; eight sons, Steven, Jamon, Matthew, Robert, Gordon, Kenneth, Carlon and Daniel; 57 grandchildren; 120 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.