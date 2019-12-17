Carole Lee Ashby
Carole passed away peacefully in her sleep December 10, 2019 at the
Blue Mtn Care Center in Prairie City, Oregon. Carole will be laid to rest
with her husband at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland, Oregon in the
spring of 2020 (date and time to be announced.)
Carole was born on August 13, 1933 to Ernest (Pat) Moore and Alma
Irene Brooking in The Dalles, Oregon at the family home. She was the
third daughter and sibling to three sisters and three brothers.
She attended grade school and high school in Richland, Oregon;
graduating from Eagle Valley High in 1950. After graduation, Carole
moved to Portland where she was employed as a telephone operator for
NW Telephone and Telegraph.
Carole married Wilbur Tracey Ashby August 8, 1953 at the home of
Judge Lloyd Rae in Baker City, Oregon. Together they raised four
children.
Carole worked in various businesses while in Baker County. She was
employed at Baker Grocery and Albertsons. While working at
Albertsons, she was fortunate to wait on and receive autographs from
Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and other actors for the movie Paint Your
Wagon.
Carole became employed at the First National Bank in Baker and then
transferred to the branch in John Day upon relocating to Grant County
in 1975. Upon retirement, Carole had been employed at Quisenberry’s
(Troutman’s) for the previous six years.
She was baptized and became a member of St Francis Catholic Church
in Baker City in 1961. Later, after relocating to John Day, she
transferred her membership to St Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was
an active member of the Ladies of Saint Elizabeth; enjoying helping with
their activities by providing hand crocheted items and home baked
goods for the annual bazaars and spaghetti feeds.
Carole loved being with her children, grandchildren and great
grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, (obtaining her first fishing license at
the age of 40), cooking, huckleberry picking; shopping for new clothes,
knitting and crocheting. She loved to bake and was always trying out
new recipes that she would find that looked interesting. She continued
to knit and crochet until her hands became so stiff she couldn’t hold the
needles any longer. She always had a garden around her, and enjoyed
watching her plants grow and bloom, she also loved receiving letters in
the mail and visiting with friends on the front porch of her home.
Carole is survived by her 4 children; Blaiden (the late Tommie Rose)
from McDermitt, NV; Trace (Duane) Andrew; Adele (Cody) Wilson,
both of Canyon City, OR; and W. Kevin of Aumsville, OR; 14
grandchildren (Rebecca, Kristen, Mary, Brant, Joseph, Adena,
Alexandra and Andrea – Riann, Lucas,– Cala, Michael, Mitch and
Malachi); 28 great grandchildren (Isabel, Jacob; Chase J, Cailee &
Tanler; Silas; Ian, Asher & Avery; Chase; Jared & Tehya; Jace, Trenton,
Trey, Axel, Adelaide and Easton; Elliott, Aiden, Jacob Wilbur & Paisley;
Rowdy & Addison, Ezra & Erelah; Hideki & Yuuki; Aria Rose, Harper &
Hudson); sisters, Monirah (Patricia) of Portland, OR and Judith (Clark)
Crawley of Bend, OR; half-brother Tom (Donna) Moore of Canada;
Nieces Diana, Rhonda, Jo and Betty, Nicole & Karen; Nephews Dean,
Dee, Damon & David.
She was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur T
Ashby, her Father and Mother; sister Milly Mae; brothers Paul and
Jerry; daughter-in-law Tommie Rose; nephew Roland and great
grandson Elijah.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of
Carole, the family suggests the Altar Society of the John Day Catholic
Church through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be
shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Paid For by the family of Carole Ashby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.