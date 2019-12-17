Carole Lee Ashby

Carole passed away peacefully in her sleep December 10, 2019 at the

Blue Mtn Care Center in Prairie City, Oregon. Carole will be laid to rest

with her husband at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland, Oregon in the

spring of 2020 (date and time to be announced.)

Carole was born on August 13, 1933 to Ernest (Pat) Moore and Alma

Irene Brooking in The Dalles, Oregon at the family home. She was the

third daughter and sibling to three sisters and three brothers.

She attended grade school and high school in Richland, Oregon;

graduating from Eagle Valley High in 1950. After graduation, Carole

moved to Portland where she was employed as a telephone operator for

NW Telephone and Telegraph.

Carole married Wilbur Tracey Ashby August 8, 1953 at the home of

Judge Lloyd Rae in Baker City, Oregon. Together they raised four

children.

Carole worked in various businesses while in Baker County. She was

employed at Baker Grocery and Albertsons. While working at

Albertsons, she was fortunate to wait on and receive autographs from

Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and other actors for the movie Paint Your

Wagon.

Carole became employed at the First National Bank in Baker and then

transferred to the branch in John Day upon relocating to Grant County

in 1975. Upon retirement, Carole had been employed at Quisenberry’s

(Troutman’s) for the previous six years.

She was baptized and became a member of St Francis Catholic Church

in Baker City in 1961. Later, after relocating to John Day, she

transferred her membership to St Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was

an active member of the Ladies of Saint Elizabeth; enjoying helping with

their activities by providing hand crocheted items and home baked

goods for the annual bazaars and spaghetti feeds.

Carole loved being with her children, grandchildren and great

grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, (obtaining her first fishing license at

the age of 40), cooking, huckleberry picking; shopping for new clothes,

knitting and crocheting. She loved to bake and was always trying out

new recipes that she would find that looked interesting. She continued

to knit and crochet until her hands became so stiff she couldn’t hold the

needles any longer. She always had a garden around her, and enjoyed

watching her plants grow and bloom, she also loved receiving letters in

the mail and visiting with friends on the front porch of her home.

Carole is survived by her 4 children; Blaiden (the late Tommie Rose)

from McDermitt, NV; Trace (Duane) Andrew; Adele (Cody) Wilson,

both of Canyon City, OR; and W. Kevin of Aumsville, OR; 14

grandchildren (Rebecca, Kristen, Mary, Brant, Joseph, Adena,

Alexandra and Andrea – Riann, Lucas,– Cala, Michael, Mitch and

Malachi); 28 great grandchildren (Isabel, Jacob; Chase J, Cailee &

Tanler; Silas; Ian, Asher & Avery; Chase; Jared & Tehya; Jace, Trenton,

Trey, Axel, Adelaide and Easton; Elliott, Aiden, Jacob Wilbur & Paisley;

Rowdy & Addison, Ezra & Erelah; Hideki & Yuuki; Aria Rose, Harper &

Hudson); sisters, Monirah (Patricia) of Portland, OR and Judith (Clark)

Crawley of Bend, OR; half-brother Tom (Donna) Moore of Canada;

Nieces Diana, Rhonda, Jo and Betty, Nicole & Karen; Nephews Dean,

Dee, Damon & David.

She was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur T

Ashby, her Father and Mother; sister Milly Mae; brothers Paul and

Jerry; daughter-in-law Tommie Rose; nephew Roland and great

grandson Elijah.

For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of

Carole, the family suggests the Altar Society of the John Day Catholic

Church through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services

PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be

shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

Paid For by the family of Carole Ashby.

