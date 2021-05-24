Carole Elaine Tucker, age 83, of Prairie City passed away on May 16, 2021, at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at the Prairie City Assembly of God Church in Prairie City. Online condolences may be offered to her family at driskillmemorialchapel.com.
