Carolyn Elliott, loving wife, wonderful mother and best friend to many, passed unexpectedly following surgery on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She loved all things sparkly and blingy, and the world is now a lot dimmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Marie Lyman, sister Margaret Schatz and her loved spouse of over 50 years, Tom.
She is survived by her children Tammy (Chris), Tom (Mary), Jeff (Kelly), brother Earl (Vicky), sister Marilyn, beloved niece Tina, 10 grandchildren Amber, Cindy, Brandon, Shawn, Brianne, Ashley, Loryn, Jason, Tanner and Kaylee, 18 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes she was cremated. No service will be held. A blingy remembrance of life will take place in the spring. Further information to come.
